KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.