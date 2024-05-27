KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE KNOP opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.65. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is -13.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

