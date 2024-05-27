Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Kohl’s in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

