Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 857.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,485 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 34.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.57. 1,398,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,722. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,917 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

