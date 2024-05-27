LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.62% of LegalZoom.com worth $34,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 686.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,122.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. On average, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LZ shares. Raymond James began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

