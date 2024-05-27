Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

LYV opened at $95.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

