Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$162.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on L. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.50, for a total value of C$1,475,000.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.50, for a total value of C$1,475,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,955 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,014,322.76. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,181 shares of company stock worth $24,768,219. Insiders own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

TSE L opened at C$156.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$110.52 and a 52-week high of C$158.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.65.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 8.5032397 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

