Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,419,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $467.35. 513,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.36. The company has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.