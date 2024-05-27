Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Trading 33.3% Higher

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 2,715,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 617,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Trading Up 50.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.55.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

