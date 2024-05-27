MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $216.89 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.01 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.22.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

