Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $184,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.89. 1,009,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,362. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.47 and a 1-year high of $211.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

