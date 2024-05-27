MediWound (MDWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. On average, analysts expect MediWound to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MediWound Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ MDWD opened at $16.39 on Monday. MediWound has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $155.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
