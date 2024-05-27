Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Lifted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 118.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,708 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.23. 5,206,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,606. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.