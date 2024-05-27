Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Reduced by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $129.49 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,184,507.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,184,507.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $48,198,323 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

