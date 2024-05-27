Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s (MNMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

MNMD opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,830,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

