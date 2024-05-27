Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.46.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,209 shares of company stock valued at $20,951,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 1.6 %

MRNA opened at $166.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

