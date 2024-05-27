Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lifted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

