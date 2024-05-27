Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

