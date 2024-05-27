Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

