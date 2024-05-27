Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,105,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,867,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,577 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $223,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $98.97 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

