Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $59.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $60.31.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.