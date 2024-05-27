MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 1,121 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,259.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.71. 7,356,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,297,501. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $205.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $576.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

