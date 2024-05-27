Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (CCFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Muncy Columbia Financial stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

