Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (CCFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Muncy Columbia Financial stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $47.00.
About Muncy Columbia Financial
