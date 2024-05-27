MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

MYR Group Price Performance

MYRG stock opened at $159.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.64. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $181.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

