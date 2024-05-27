National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $64.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in National Health Investors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 57.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,437,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

