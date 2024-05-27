Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 914 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,029,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,194,000 after buying an additional 1,179,770 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,560,000 after buying an additional 189,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,593,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,721,000 after buying an additional 200,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,672,000 after buying an additional 1,505,382 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

