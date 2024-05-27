Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,698,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 677,468 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,433,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 125,009 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 850,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 676,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,098. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

