Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 598,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,625. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

