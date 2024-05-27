Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 144 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.39.

HUM stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $349.30. 1,583,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.76. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

