Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 926,704 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

