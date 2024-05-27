Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,946,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,507,207. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.