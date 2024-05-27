Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.14. 24,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,995. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

