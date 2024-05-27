Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,751,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $95,211,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $55,943,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $36.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $883.88. 6,850,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,061,292. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $192.50 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $892.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.53. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

