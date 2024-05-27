Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ETN traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.89. 1,495,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,001. The company has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $172.67 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.