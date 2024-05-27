Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $506,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.25 on Monday, reaching $545.23. The company had a trading volume of 286,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $516.24 and its 200-day moving average is $498.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $549.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

