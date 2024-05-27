Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $528,000 Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of XYLD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,673. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

