Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $542,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.59. 1,096,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.81 and a 200-day moving average of $256.84. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.