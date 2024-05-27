Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $556,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,484,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,465. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

