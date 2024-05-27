Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $566,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.98. 31,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.