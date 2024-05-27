Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $682,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Capital Management Associates NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 496.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $127.90. The stock had a trading volume of 378,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

