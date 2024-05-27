Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $774,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 99,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.42. The stock had a trading volume of 929,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.