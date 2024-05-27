Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 470,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

