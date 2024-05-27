Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAPR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.00. 426,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $970.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

