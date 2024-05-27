Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $304.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.47 and its 200 day moving average is $309.35. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $223.28 and a 1 year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

