Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 345 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $45.00. 1,024,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

