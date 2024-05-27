Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 490 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.52. 630,482 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.08.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

