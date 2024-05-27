Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 6,635 SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.48% of SPDR Global Dow ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGT. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGT traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $130.25. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.80. The firm has a market cap of $205.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $131.58.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.