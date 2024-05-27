Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.36. 54,868,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,171,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a PE ratio of 244.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

