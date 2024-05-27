Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 252.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $21.01. 22,158,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,598,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.76.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,412,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,573,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

