Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 189 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.18. 761,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $187.80.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

